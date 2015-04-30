April 30 ZetaDisplay AB :

* Signs agreement with a bank worth about 5 million Swedish crowns ($601,982)

* Signed a collaboration agreement with a bank in Sweden for supply of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing

* Installation will be during 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3059 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)