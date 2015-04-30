BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Signs agreement with a bank worth about 5 million Swedish crowns ($601,982)
* Signed a collaboration agreement with a bank in Sweden for supply of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing
* Installation will be during 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3059 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division