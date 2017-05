April 30 Deutsche Balaton AG :

* Subsidiary CornerstoneCapital Beteiligungen GmbH, closed agreement to sell its shares in Human Solutions GmbH

* Under profit transfer agreement between Deutsche Balaton and CornerstoneCapital, sale of shares in human solutions will have positive effect of about 7.3 million euros ($8.16 million) on the result of Deutsche Balaton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)