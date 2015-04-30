April 30 Aiton Caldwell SA :

* Resolved to raise capital by 13,400 zlotys ($3,724) to 1,126,582 zlotys via a series F share issue

* Will issue 134,000 series F shares of an issue price of 0.1 zloty each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5984 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)