May 5 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Says will pay no FY 2014 dividend
* Approves restructuring deal that will refinance the
company's debt
* Approves reduction of share capital to offset losses and
form reserves
* Approves share capital increase by capitalising financial
assets and issueing new shares
* Approves bond loan issue of 29.5 million euros ($32.85
million) maximum to refinance bank debt
* Approves bond loan issue of 4.65 million euros to finance
the company's liquidity needs
* Approves securitised bond loan issue of 58.2 million euros
maximum to finance existing company needs and operational
expenses
* Approves bond loan of 31.45 million euros to refinance
bank debt and finance general enterprenerial purposes
Source text: bit.ly/1GMkoqx
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)