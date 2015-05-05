May 5 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Says will pay no FY 2014 dividend

* Approves restructuring deal that will refinance the company's debt

* Approves reduction of share capital to offset losses and form reserves

* Approves share capital increase by capitalising financial assets and issueing new shares

* Approves bond loan issue of 29.5 million euros ($32.85 million) maximum to refinance bank debt

* Approves bond loan issue of 4.65 million euros to finance the company's liquidity needs

* Approves securitised bond loan issue of 58.2 million euros maximum to finance existing company needs and operational expenses

* Approves bond loan of 31.45 million euros to refinance bank debt and finance general enterprenerial purposes Source text: bit.ly/1GMkoqx

