BRIEF-BMW says launched autonomous test vehicle in California
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
May 8 CDRL SA :
* April 2015 e-commerce sales 426,000 zlotys ($117,960), up 16 percent year on year
* April 2015 retail sales 10.4 million zlotys, up 7 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6114 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CFO says remains careful and cautious regarding the development of the U.S. market
* Shares slightly higher premarket (Adds background, updates shares)