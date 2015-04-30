April 30 Kerry Group Plc :

* 2.5 pct growth in business volumes in Q1, earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed business performance

* Reported revenues increased by 4.5 pct relative to Q1 2014

* Group trading profit margin increased by 40 basis points

* Has agreed a new 1.1 bln euro revolving credit facility replacing existing facility which matures in april 2016

* At end of March, net debt stood at 1.4 billion euro