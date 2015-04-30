BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 John Menzies Plc :
* Notes today's statement by Lakestreet Capital Partners AG to the co's shareholders - spokesman
* Will not be making any comment on their statement - spokesman For full story, click on: Statement from Lakestreet Capital Partners AG: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division