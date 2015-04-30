BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 OTCPharm PJSC :
* FY 2014 net profit 4 billion roubles ($77.22 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA 5.92 billion roubles
* FY 2014 consolidated revenue 16.65 billion roubles
* FY 2014 organic pharmaceutical sales 14.48 billion roubles versus 14.03 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 third party products sales 2.17 billion roubles versus 842 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1DEx9Br
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.7975 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"