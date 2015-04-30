BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
April 30 Artnet AG :
* FY revenue 13.9 million euros ($15.55 million) versus 13.0 million euros year ago
* FY loss before tax 2.2 million euros versus profit of 45,000 euros year ago
* Sees in FY 2015 growth in revenue to between 15.5 million euros and 16.3 million euros, earnings after taxes of between 0.1 million euros and 0.4 million euros Source text - artnt.cm/1GKy9LO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.