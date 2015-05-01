BRIEF-Sanofi India March qtr profit down about 27 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 826 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.82 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qH8L4x) Further company coverage:
May 1 Oxford Biomedica Plc
* Secures $50 million loan facility with Oberland Capital to support group's growth ambitions
* Funds to be used to invest in group's expansion plans under manufacturing agreement with Novartis and for pipeline advancements and product acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turnover of group for three months ended 31 March 2017 decreased by about 14.6% to approximately rmb398million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pcxMCS) Further company coverage: