May 1 Sky Plc
* Sky and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) have
agreed to extend their commercial partnership in UK and Ireland
for a further five years
* Two companies will also extend their advertising sales
relationship to include Channel 5 and its associated channels
* Viacom is wholesaling its commercial impacts to Sky media,
who will now be sole re-seller of all Viacom's advertising
inventory in UK and Ireland
* Arrangement ensures Viacom's pay TV channels - including
Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and VH1 - will continue to be
available in all Sky homes
