May 4 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Will become debt-free

* Restructuring proposal final and binding to convert all bonds into equity

* Settlement with loan note holders eliminates all claims from loan notes

* Will make a final payment of around 4.4 million Swiss francs ($4.71 million) to loan notes holders once it has received 4 million francs from Novartis for buy-out of CAD106 as well as some payments from OnCore