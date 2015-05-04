May 4 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Will become debt-free
* Restructuring proposal final and binding to convert all
bonds into equity
* Settlement with loan note holders eliminates all claims
from loan notes
* Will make a final payment of around 4.4 million Swiss
francs ($4.71 million) to loan notes holders once it has
received 4 million francs from Novartis for buy-out of CAD106 as
well as some payments from OnCore
