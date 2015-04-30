BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
April 30 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Revises FY 2014 financial statements, says operating expense higher by 35,000 euros ($39,000), that is 3.7 percent
* Says revised FY 2014 EBITDA at negative 986,000 euros, not negative 951,000 euros as stated previously
Source text: bit.ly/1bYKpvb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.