UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
May 4 Beige Holdings Ltd
* Turnover grew by 2% compared to six months ended 31 December 2013,
* Lion Match Company has provided a loan of R10m, a guarantee of R60m for Beige's overdraft facilities and provided a further funding facility of R90m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.