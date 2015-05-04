May 4 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Envarsus XR demonstrates improved pharmacokinetic profile
in African-American transplant recipients
* Once-daily Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release
tablets), an investigational new drug under FDA review for the
prevention of organ rejection in adult kidney transplant
patients, demonstrated that a lower dose of once-daily Envarsus
XR in African-American kidney transplant patients is sufficient
to achieve therapeutic tacrolimus blood concentrations, compared
to twice-daily immediate release tacrolimus
