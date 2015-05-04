BRIEF-Wutong Holding Group to set up intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
May 4 Datagroup AG :
* Is new IT-service provider for Sprint Sanierung GmbH
* Contract volume is in the single-digit millions
* Contract has a term of 3 years with an option to extend by 2 years
