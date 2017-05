May 4 Euler Hermes Group SA :

* Says Solunion, trade credit insurance joint venture of Euler Hermes and MAPFRE, has formally commenced operations in Uruguay

* Solunion to develop its Uruguay operations through Argentinian subsidiary, responsible for managing policies of Uruguayan companies

* Policy issuing with clients to be coordinated by MAPFRE Uruguay Source text: bit.ly/1GTvOvi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)