May 4 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Completed minimum subscriptions in convertible bond issue and private placement. Market update

* Board proposes that general meeting resolves to issue a convertible loan with a nominal value of minimum 80 million Norwegian crowns and maximum 160.5 million crowns at a subscription price of 74.73 pct

* Says resolves a private placement of minimum 30 million crowns and maximum 60 million crowns ( "private placement") at subscription price 3 crowns

* Company will not pay interest during 5 year loan period and will also be exempt from paying instalments

* Final maturity date for bond loan will be five years after issuance

* If convertible bond issue is fully subscribed, company will issue a convertible loan with nominal value of 160.5 million crowns with proceeds from subscription of approximately 120 million

* If private placement is fully subscribed, company will raise additional 60 million crowns in gross proceeds

