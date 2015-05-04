May 4 IT Competence Group SE :

* Sees FY 2015 significant double-digit sales growth, turnover of more than 25 million euros ($27.83 million) and an EBITDA of more than 0.8 million euros

* Q1 revenue 5.3 million euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 0.16 million euros (year ago: 0.31 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)