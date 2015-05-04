BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive updates on Tatts invests in Jumbo
* Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital
May 4 PC Guard SA :
* District Court in Poznan cancelles EGM resolution from Sept. 8 2014 on capital increase
* Says as a result of resolution company needs immediate funding, among others to fund B class bonds repurchase


SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.