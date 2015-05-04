China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
May 4 FFK Fon Finansal Kiralama :
* Q1 net profit of 2.6 million lira ($959,374) versus 1.5 million lira year ago
* Q1 operating income of 3.5 million lira versus 2.5 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7101 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.