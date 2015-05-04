China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
May 4 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao
* Issuance of bank bonds within issuance ceiling of TL 12,000,000,000
* Utmost maturity of 5 years in one or more issuances to be sold domestically by public offering and/or as private placements Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Dolan)
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.