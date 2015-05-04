BRIEF-Mosys Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.63 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.5 million
May 4 Ital TBS Telematic And Biomedical Services SpA :
* Signed on April 30, a 2.2 million euros ($2.45 million) contract with a Milan hospital (L'Ospedale Niguarda C Granda)
* Contract for supply of software is valid for nine years
* Contract is effective since May 1
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
* Salem Media Group announces pricing of $255 million senior secured notes offering