UPDATE 2-Temporary game ban trips up debut by South Korea's Netmarble Games
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
May 4update software AG :
* Chairman of supervisory board Frank Hurtmanns, informed that he is laying down his mandate as member of supervisory board, effective in course of June 10, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company