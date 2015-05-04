METALS-Copper stalls as equities rise and China outlook dims
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper was flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
May 4 Nemetschek Ag
* Says trimble and nemetschek group partner to expand adoption of building information modeling across building design, construction and operation
* Says companies collaborate to promote openness and interoperability across their solution portfolios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper was flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.