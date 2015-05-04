UPDATE 2-Temporary game ban trips up debut by South Korea's Netmarble Games
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
May 4 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 10.1 million euros ($11.25 million) versus 10.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* Says group 2015 net sales and operating profit from Ilkka-Yhtymä's own operations, excluding share of Alma Media's and other associated companies' results, are expected to remain roughly same as in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company