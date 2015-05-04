May 4 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 10.1 million euros ($11.25 million) versus 10.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 1.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Says group 2015 net sales and operating profit from Ilkka-Yhtymä's own operations, excluding share of Alma Media's and other associated companies' results, are expected to remain roughly same as in 2014

($1 = 0.8981 euros)