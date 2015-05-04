China c.bank lends 459 bln yuan via MLF, rates unchanged, no OMOs - statement
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
May 4 C-QUADRAT Investment AG :
* Q1 total revenues of 40.9 million euros ($46 million)(previous year: 19.1 million euros; +113.5 percent)
* Q1 net profit for period of 15.4 million euros (previous year: 3.2 million euros; +379.2 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's central bank said on Friday it injected 459 billion yuan ($66.52 billion) into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.