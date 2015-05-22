(Corrects Q1 ad revenue in last bullet to 24.4 mln euros from 11.8 mln euros and Q1 2014 to 24.8 mln euros from 12.7 mln euros.)

May 4 Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* Q1 net loss 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) versus profit 1.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 50.0 million euros versus 55.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA down 82.5 percent to 983,558 euros year-on-year

* Says net debt at end of Q1 at 191.1 million euros versus 176.4 million euros at end of December, 2014

* Q1 ad revenue 24.4 million euros versus 24.8 million euros year ago

