May 5 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Q1 net income of 46.1 million Swiss francs ($49.30 million), 2.1 pct below last year's figure

* Negative interest rates reduce gross interest income by 3.4 pct (minus 2.8 million Swiss francs) in Q1

* Sees profit in 2015 approximately in line with last year

* Q1 net income from interest income of 76.3 million Swiss francs; that's 2.7 million Swiss francs or 3.4 pct less than in the comparable period last year

* Sees FY 2015 net income from interest income 290 million Swiss francs - 305 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1zveTPM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)