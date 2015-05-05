May 5 Morphosys AG
* Q1 positively impacted by one-off effects relating to
mor202
* Group revenues increased to eur 70.4 million (q1 2014: eur
15.9 million)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to eur
52.8 million
* Q1 net profit 40.9 million eur
* Product pipeline comprised a total of 95 therapeutic
antibodies, including 23 clinical programs
* Now expects revenues for 2015 financial year in amount of
eur 101 million to eur 106 million
* Now expects earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of
approximately eur 9 million to eur 16 million in 2015
