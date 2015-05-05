May 5 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Announces assembly of a clinical study advisory board to discuss a first proof of
principle Phase II clinical study for Vacc-4x as a component in functional cure of HIV
* It was decided to plan for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study
* Study will be conducted as an international trial that may include multiple sites in
Europe, US and Australia
* Study will be sponsored by Bionor Pharma and governed by a steering committee with experts
contributing to Clinical Study Advisory Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)