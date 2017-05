May 5 Blue Cap AG :

* FY 2014 revenues of 78.5 million euros ($87.21 million) (prev. 86.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 consolidated net income of 1.6 million euros below the previous year's figure of 2.3 million euros

* FY 2014 EBIT up by about 4 pct to 4.1 million euros

* Sees in 2015 further organic revenue growth and increase in earnings

* Medium-term revnue target is 100 million euros