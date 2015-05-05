UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Signs exclusive licensing agreement for Italy for brand Belle&Sebastien with Team Entertainment
* Brand Belle&Sebastien sells merchandising from the film "Belle & Sebastien, l'avventura continua", to be distributed by Notorious Pictures in Italy on Christmas 2015
* Licensing and merchandising agreement has a two-year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
