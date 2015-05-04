UPDATE 2-Temporary game ban trips up debut by South Korea's Netmarble Games
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
May 4 Allgeier SE :
* Q1 operating EBITDA (before non-recurring and other periods effects) decreased by 19 pct to 4.4 million euros ($4.91 million)
* Q1 EBIT loss of 0.5 million euros (last year: EBIT profit at 2.6 million euros)
* Expects for Q2 revenue increase of double-digit growth compared to prior-year quarter
* For Q2 2015 operating EBITDA expects double-digit growth Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)
* Says it raised 16.27 billion won in private placement of 2.3 million shares of the company