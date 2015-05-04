BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive updates on Tatts invests in Jumbo
Tatts purchased 6.6 million newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in Jumbo at $2.37 per share, raising $15.66 million in equity capital
May 4 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* To launch 52 million euro ($58.02 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* Proceeds in part to be used for refinancing OCEANE 2015 convertible bonds
* Proceeds also to be used to finance construction of new training centers and building works on the Grande Stade
* ICMI and Pathe to subscribe to issue at level of their respective existing stakes
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea said on Friday that recovery in private consumption remains weak although rapid growth in exports is boosting both production and investment.