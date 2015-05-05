May 5 Dufry AG :
* Turnover grew by 31.5 pct and reached 1,018.9 million
Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) in Q1 of 2015 from 775.0 million
Swiss francs in previous year
* Gross profit reached 586.3 million Swiss francs in Q1 of
2015, from 456.8 million francs in 2014, a growth of 28.3 pct
* EBIT reached 4.6 million francs in Q1 of 2015 versus 35.1
million francs in year before
* EBITDA stood at 92.0 million francs in first three months
of 2015 (2014: 89.1 million francs)
* Confirms targeted 70 million francs synergies to be fully
reflected in FY results in 2016, while small contributions could
already by seen ramping up in 2015
($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs)
