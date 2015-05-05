May 5 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Q1 revenue 235 million Danish crowns ($35.05 million) versus 286 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss 40 million crowns versus profit 3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 63.0 million crowns versus 4.1 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its 2015 full-year financial expectations with revenue at level of 1,000 million crowns and a break even result before interest and tax

* Cash preparedness at year end is expected to be in level of 1,100 million crowns

* Selected upcoming milestones include manufacture and deliver MVA-BN Filo vaccine to Janssen (targeting 2 million doses to contribute to the MVA-BN/AdVac Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen) (2015)

* Selected upcoming milestones include initiation of Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen

($1 = 6.7039 Danish crowns)