May 5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und
Medizintechnik AG :
* Q1 sales rose by 11 pct to 34.0 million euros ($37.84
million) mainly due to currency effects
* Q1 EBIT climbed by a disproportionately high amount of 1.8
million euros, or 59 pct, to 4.8 million euros
* Q1 profit up 68 pct to 2.7 million euros or 0.51 euros per
share
* In 2015 fiscal year, sales of more than 133 million euros
are expected and net profit will likely exceed amount of 1.71
euros per share
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)