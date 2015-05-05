UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Tradedoubler
* Q1 sales 432 (445) msek
* Q1 earnings per share (EPS), before and after dilution, were SEK -0.23 (0.10)
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to SEK -4 M (12). Excluding change related items EBITDA, were SEK 3 M (12) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)