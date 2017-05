May 5 Hamborner REIT AG :

* Q1 rental and leasing income rose by around 1.7 pct from previous year's level to a total of 11.9 million euros ($13.25 million)

* Q1 net profit down at 2.4 million euros

* Q1 FFO up to 6.6 million euros

* Forecast for 2015: 8-10 pct increase in rents and FFO rise in 2015

* Dividend of 40 cents per share for past 2014 financial year will be proposed to shareholders

($1 = 0.8979 euros)