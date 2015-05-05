UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Anoto Group AB :
* Receives pen order from TStudy China
* Gross value of order is about 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.38 million)
($1 = 8.4045 Swedish crowns)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)