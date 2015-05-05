UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Forestlight Entertainment AB :
* Planned acquisition of Wifog through a non-cash issue is canceled
* Says does not rule out that the acquisition of Wifog will be carried out
* Is also looking for alternatives to implement the planned change of business focus, will publish more information as soon as possible
