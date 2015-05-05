(Refiles to add two last bullet points)
May 5 Frosta AG :
* Sales in the first four months of 2015 up 7 percent over
the previous year
* Currently it is impossible to make a forecast for full
year result
* Expects to further increase revenues in course of the year
2015
* Due to sharp increase in value of U.S. dollar against
euro, prices of our main raw materials rise significantly; this
impacts our gross profit and will need to be compensated by
price increases
