May 5 Dea Capital SpA :

* Says its shareholders approved partial distribution of premium reserve

* Amount is 0.30 euro ($0.3330) for each share for a total of 79,854,072.90 euros

* Ex-Dividend date is May 11

* Premium reserve to be distributed on May 13

Source text: bit.ly/1IIDD9c ($1 = 0.9009 euros)