UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Telecom Italia Media SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 8.8 million euros ($9.85 million) versus 5.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss of 0.7 million euros versus loss of 2.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 20.9 million euros versus 15.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)