May 6 Euronext NV

* Q1 third party revenue increased by +9.6% on an adjusted basis to EUR 130 million

* Q1 EBITDA margin of 52.2%

* Quarterly operating profit before exceptional items was EUR 63.3 million

* Net profit for Q1 of 2015 amounted to EUR 48.0 million, compared to EUR 7.6 million in Q1 2014

* Successful Q1 2015 with EUR 2.4 billion raised across our primary and secondary offerings, more than twice Q1 2014 level

* Continued resurgence in IPOs resulted in 10 SME listings compared to four in Q1 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: