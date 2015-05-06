BRIEF-Industrivarden says Net Asset Value SEK 227/shr April 30
* Says Net Asset Value was SEK 227 per share at April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 6 Euronext NV
* Q1 third party revenue increased by +9.6% on an adjusted basis to EUR 130 million
* Q1 EBITDA margin of 52.2%
* Quarterly operating profit before exceptional items was EUR 63.3 million
* Net profit for Q1 of 2015 amounted to EUR 48.0 million, compared to EUR 7.6 million in Q1 2014
* Successful Q1 2015 with EUR 2.4 billion raised across our primary and secondary offerings, more than twice Q1 2014 level
* Continued resurgence in IPOs resulted in 10 SME listings compared to four in Q1 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Letter to board of directors of Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc