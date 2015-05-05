UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 MBF Group SA :
* Q1 revenue 954,320 zlotys ($264,069)versus 118,300 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 113,496 zlotys versus a loss of 32,215 zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 118,258 zlotys versus a loss of 62,891 zlotys last year
