May 5 XXL ASA :
* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited contemplates sale of
approximately 19.4 million shares in XXL ASA, representing 14
pct of share capital and voting rights.
* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited owns 38,865,041 shares in
XXL, representing 28.1 pct of the share capital and voting
rights in the company.
* Says XIN Holding Guernsey Limited has engaged ABG Sundal
Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International as bookrunners
in the sale.
* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited is represented by Anders
Misund on the board of directors of XXL.
* Says a further announcement will be made following pricing
of the sale.
(Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)