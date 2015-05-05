UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Quotium Technologies SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million)
* Full year EBITDA rises by 27 percent to negative 624,000 euros
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)