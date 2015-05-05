UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :
* Says AGM approves transfer from Euronext to Alternext
* To exit Euronext on July 6
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)